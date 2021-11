Lewis Hamilton can “live with” the points swing to Max Verstappen that followed his engine change at the Turkish Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said. Both Hamilton and Verstappen have been hit with penalties after changing parts of their engine over the past two races but it’s the Red Bull driver who has come out on top and holds a six-point lead ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend. While Verstappen finished second at the Russian Grand Prix after starting the race at the back of the grid in Sochi, Hamilton could only manage fifth after...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO