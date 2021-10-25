CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Illinois city of Peoria records 30-year record for homicides

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The city of Peoria has recorded 26 homicides this year, which breaks at least a 30-year record.

Police say they responded to a shooting Friday evening where a male was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.

The Journal Star in Peoria says that it’s the first year in at least 30 years that the city has recorded more than 25 homicides.

The highest recent number was in 2019 when there were 25 homicides in the city.

