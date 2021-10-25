CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos show Alec Baldwin hugging husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer he shot dead while filming 'Rust'

By Mia Jankowicz
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T13mJ_0cbkmfPV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMDmp_0cbkmfPV00
Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin.

Halyna Hutchins/Instagram, Jim Spellman/Getty Images

  • Alec Baldwin left a Santa Fe hotel hugging the grieving husband of Halyna Hutchins on Saturday.
  • Baldwin fired a gun on set on Thursday, killing Hutchins, having been told it wasn't loaded.
  • The actor has been 'very supportive' since her death, Hutchins' husband Matthew told DailyMail.com .

Alec Baldwin was pictured hugging Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died on the set of "Rust."

Baldwin and Hutchins were photographed embracing after leaving a Santa Fe hotel, where they met on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Baldwin also hugged their nine-year-old son, Andros, DailyMail.com reported .

Hutchins died on October 21 after Baldwin fired a gun on the set of "Rust." Testimony from the set has suggested that Baldwin was using the gun as part of a scene and had been told that it was not loaded .

Baldwin said on Friday his "heart is broken" for Hutchins' family.

Matthew Hutchins told DailyMail.com that Baldwin had been "very supportive" since Hutchins' death. The widower earlier told Insider's Natalie Musumeci that "everyone has been very sympathetic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Hgde_0cbkmfPV00
Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, part of the set of the movie "Rust."

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

A police investigation is still underway. An affidavit released Friday said the movie's assistant director had not been aware the gun contained ammunition when he handed it to Baldwin, according to Reuters .

Hutchins' father Anatoly Androsovych told The Sun on Sunday that he blamed the props department for the killing, rather than Baldwin.

Experts told Insider that Baldwin is unlikely to face charges in the shooting if he was unaware the gun had a live round in it. The Hollywood workers' union the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44 issued a statement Friday, seen by IndieWire , which described it as an "accidental weapons discharge."

Baldwin was "hysterical and completely inconsolable" after the shooting, and is canceling future projects, an unnamed source told People .

Two photos r eleased by the Santa Fe New Mexican soon after the shooting showed Baldwin looking distraught - one on the phone, and another hunched over on the side of the road.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting on Movie Set

Watch: Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member. Halyna Hutchins' family and friends are trying to comprehend the loss of a talented cinematographer. Just one day after the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alec Baldwin "discharged" a prop gun on the set of Rust, killing Halya and injuring director Joel Souza, those closest to the victims are speaking out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer#Instagram#Reuters#Sun#The Props Department#Indiewire
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Rust Assistant Director who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun had a 'flippant' attitude toward safety and 'let actors on other sets walk off without turning weapons back in'

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun loaded with live ammunition that he used to accidentally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has a reputation for being laxed with safety and was 'flippant' toward firearms on previous movie sets, DailyMail.com has been told. David Halls is the assistant director of...
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Alec Baldwin facing backlash for 2017 tweet questioning 'how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone'

Actor Alec Baldwin is facing criticism for a 2017 tweet he posted in which he questions "how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone." On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, was at the center of a Hollywood tragedy that unfolded on the set of the movie "Rust." Authorities said that Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was identified as the crew member taken to the hospital. He has since been released, "Rust" star Frances Fisher claimed on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVShowsAce

Debra Messing Rushes To Alec Baldwin’s Aid

Debra Messing has come to Alec Baldwin’s defense after news of a tragic incident on the set of his new movie Rust. While the details of the accident haven’t been released and there appears to still be some confusion as to just what happened, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured Thursday after Baldwin -who is both the star and the producer of Rust – accidentally misfired a prop gun. He and the victims were on set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

171K+
Followers
16K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy