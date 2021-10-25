Photos show Alec Baldwin hugging husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer he shot dead while filming 'Rust'

Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin. Halyna Hutchins/Instagram, Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin left a Santa Fe hotel hugging the grieving husband of Halyna Hutchins on Saturday.

Baldwin fired a gun on set on Thursday, killing Hutchins, having been told it wasn't loaded.

The actor has been 'very supportive' since her death, Hutchins' husband Matthew told DailyMail.com .

Alec Baldwin was pictured hugging Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died on the set of "Rust."

Baldwin and Hutchins were photographed embracing after leaving a Santa Fe hotel, where they met on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Baldwin also hugged their nine-year-old son, Andros, DailyMail.com reported .

Hutchins died on October 21 after Baldwin fired a gun on the set of "Rust." Testimony from the set has suggested that Baldwin was using the gun as part of a scene and had been told that it was not loaded .

Baldwin said on Friday his "heart is broken" for Hutchins' family.

Matthew Hutchins told DailyMail.com that Baldwin had been "very supportive" since Hutchins' death. The widower earlier told Insider's Natalie Musumeci that "everyone has been very sympathetic."

Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, part of the set of the movie "Rust." Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

A police investigation is still underway. An affidavit released Friday said the movie's assistant director had not been aware the gun contained ammunition when he handed it to Baldwin, according to Reuters .

Hutchins' father Anatoly Androsovych told The Sun on Sunday that he blamed the props department for the killing, rather than Baldwin.

Experts told Insider that Baldwin is unlikely to face charges in the shooting if he was unaware the gun had a live round in it. The Hollywood workers' union the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44 issued a statement Friday, seen by IndieWire , which described it as an "accidental weapons discharge."

Baldwin was "hysterical and completely inconsolable" after the shooting, and is canceling future projects, an unnamed source told People .

Two photos r eleased by the Santa Fe New Mexican soon after the shooting showed Baldwin looking distraught - one on the phone, and another hunched over on the side of the road.