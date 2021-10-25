CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County looking into possible delays with tornado sirens after tornado hits Sedalia

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cNv5_0cbkmXIZ00

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Pettis County Sheriff is looking into possible delays with the county's tornado sirens after some residents reported issues with the timing of when the sirens went off to alert the public.

According to a post from Sunday night on Sheriff Brad Anders's Facebook page , he plans to follow up Monday with emergency management about the reported issues.

According to a National Weather Service employee, a tornado touched down at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday about one mile south of Sedalia Memorial Airport.

Sheriff Anders said the Monsees Lake Estates area appeared to have been hit the hardest from the storms and tornado. ABC 17 News crews reported seeing downed tree branches in multiple yards of homes in the area Monday morning.

One report stated a canoe went through a window of a house on Summer and Randy Drives, which is in the area of the neighborhood.

Sheriff Anders said no one was hurt from the storms.

According to ABC 17 Meteorologist Kevin Schneider, it was about a minute or two after the warning was issued that the tornado hit the area. Schneider said normally warnings are issued around 10 minutes prior but the one that hit Sedalia yesterday formed quicker than normal, leading to a shorter alert ahead of the tornado.

Schneider said it's important to treat tornado warnings like the tornado is on the ground.

ABC 17 News has reached out to Sheriff Brad Anders for further comment on the siren and storm shelter issues.

Other parts of Mid-Missouri, including Purtin, Missouri, reported damage from the storms yesterday evening

The post Pettis County looking into possible delays with tornado sirens after tornado hits Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at state government building in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are battling a structure fire at a state building in Jefferson City. The fire happened at a building in the 1700 block of E. Elm Street. Firefighters were on the scene before 10 p.m. About 80 app developers with the state's Information Technology Services Division work at the building, according The post Firefighters work to extinguish fire at state government building in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of Vandiver Drive temporarily closed due to crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Part of Vandiver Dr. near Paris Rd. is temporarily closed off due to a crash at the intersection. According to the Columbia Fire Department on scene, the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday and involved two cars. Two people in one of the cars suffered minor injures and were taken to The post Part of Vandiver Drive temporarily closed due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Evidence shows that shots were fired Sunday evening in Northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Evidence shows that shots were fired in Northwest Columbia Sunday evening just before 7 p.m. Police were one the scene at the Ash Street Apartments Sunday evening. Once on scene, ABC 17 News Crews saw evidence of shell casings in that area. We're working to find out more information. The post Evidence shows that shots were fired Sunday evening in Northwest Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No severe injuries in Boone Co. rollover crash on Saturday morning

BOONE Co. (KMIZ) No one was severely injured in a rollover crash in Boone County on Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department. According to Columbia Police at the scene, police said a car was trying to make a left onto the entrance ramp of Highway 63 along Paris Road, when the car was The post No severe injuries in Boone Co. rollover crash on Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#The Tornado#Siren#Extreme Weather#The Pettis County Sheriff#National Weather Service#Sheriff Anders#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five teenagers hurt in Pettis County crash

PETTIS, Co. (KMIZ) Five teenagers were hurt in a Pettis County crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 19-year-old Chantz Wheeler was driving across U.S. 65 at Trickum Rd. when the Ford Mustang he was driving went into the path of another car. The other car, a Buick Lesabre, then The post Five teenagers hurt in Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman dead Saturday after a crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Camden County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route F 21' south of Indian Park Rd. According to the crash report from Missouri Highway Patrol, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road after failing to navigate The post One woman dead Saturday after a crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person shot in downtown Columbia Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Columbia Police Department, one person was shot in the 400 block of North College Ave. on Sunday morning. CPD said one man was shot around 12:30 a.m. and drove himself to a local hospital. In a release, police said the man's injuries were non-life threatening. Police found property damage The post One person shot in downtown Columbia Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overpass demolition to temporarily close lanes on Interstate 70 near Columbia next weekend

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid part of Interstate 70 west of Columbia next weekend. Crews plan to start the demolition of the Sorrels Overpass Drive bridge over the interstate next Friday night. MoDOT sped up the demolition project after a truck crashed into the bridge on The post Overpass demolition to temporarily close lanes on Interstate 70 near Columbia next weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four taken to hospital after crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Fire crews on the scene of a two-car crash in Columbia say four people have been transported to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Providence Rd. Columbia Fire Department Captain Tracy Gray says none of the injuries are expected to be life threatening. The post Four taken to hospital after crash in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather service: Two tornadoes hit Sedalia area Sunday

Both of the tornadoes were EF-0, the weakest on the tornado scale, with max winds of about 80 mph, the weather service said in a tweet. No injuries were reported with either tornado. One happened south-southeast of Sedalia and the other was east of the city on Highway 50. The post Weather service: Two tornadoes hit Sedalia area Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Colorado man charged after random attack on Interstate 70 in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cooper County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Colorado man on Friday with attempted murder and other crimes. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Eric C. Townsend, 38, of Brighton, Colorado, was arrested on Thursday at 12 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Eric C. Townsend, 38, of Brighton, The post Colorado man charged after random attack on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLORADO STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews close part of Highway 40 near Midway due to crash

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews have reopened Highway 40 after closing part of it Tuesday afternoon due to a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers have closed the highway at North Rollingwood Boulevard after the two-vehicle crash. Troopers said a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital but their condition is The post Emergency crews close part of Highway 40 near Midway due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy