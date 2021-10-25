Pettis County looking into possible delays with tornado sirens after tornado hits Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Pettis County Sheriff is looking into possible delays with the county's tornado sirens after some residents reported issues with the timing of when the sirens went off to alert the public.

According to a post from Sunday night on Sheriff Brad Anders's Facebook page , he plans to follow up Monday with emergency management about the reported issues.

According to a National Weather Service employee, a tornado touched down at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday about one mile south of Sedalia Memorial Airport.

Sheriff Anders said the Monsees Lake Estates area appeared to have been hit the hardest from the storms and tornado. ABC 17 News crews reported seeing downed tree branches in multiple yards of homes in the area Monday morning.

One report stated a canoe went through a window of a house on Summer and Randy Drives, which is in the area of the neighborhood.

Sheriff Anders said no one was hurt from the storms.

According to ABC 17 Meteorologist Kevin Schneider, it was about a minute or two after the warning was issued that the tornado hit the area. Schneider said normally warnings are issued around 10 minutes prior but the one that hit Sedalia yesterday formed quicker than normal, leading to a shorter alert ahead of the tornado.

Schneider said it's important to treat tornado warnings like the tornado is on the ground.

ABC 17 News has reached out to Sheriff Brad Anders for further comment on the siren and storm shelter issues.

Other parts of Mid-Missouri, including Purtin, Missouri, reported damage from the storms yesterday evening

