Disneyland's new shop will celebrate the holidays year-round

Celebrate the magic of the holidays year-round at Disneyland!

The theme park in Anaheim, California opened a holiday store that will be open all year long.

Plaza Point is located on Main Street where Main Street Photo Supply co. used to be.

According to the Disney Parks blog , the store is described as a must-visit for holiday lovers.

The store will highlight different seasonal holidays including Halloween, Easter, and Christmas! Seasonal merchandise will put an emphasis on “celebrations from around the world,” per a Youtube video promoting the store .

It will consist of ornaments, home decor, and more. Customizable options will also be available on-the-spot by the talented cast members.

While the inside will be adorned with ornaments and other decor, the outside of the shop is just as impressive with a brand new awning and painted storefront windows.

The blog notes that the wood-paneled Victorian-themed space was inspired by Miss Evelyn Toro.

Toro is described as a “world traveler, collecting unique pieces of holiday décor as she goes, and brings the treasured items back to display in her store.”

So, next time you visit Disneyland, be sure to check out the shop and cross holiday shopping off of your list!

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram