Presidential Election

Biden average approval rating dips to new low: FiveThirtyEight

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7r3x_0cbkmFej00

President Biden ’s approval rating has dipped to a new low of 43.4 percent in FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls as he works through a legislative logjam on Capitol Hill involving two spending bills that are key to his agenda.

Biden’s disapproval rating as president also reached an all-time high in FiveThirtyEight’s average, coming in at 50.7 percent on Friday.

The president’s approval rating has been on a steady decline since July, when the delta variant started spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., catapulting the country into the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

His approval sank in August amid the U.S.’s messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ended with the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the death of 13 American service members in a suicide bombing.

The president is now facing heat at home for the domestic battle taking place on Capitol Hill involving the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and multitrillion-dollar domestic spending package, which includes key investments in child and health care, among other initiatives.

Biden and Democratic leaders had hoped to approve the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill last month, but that goal was stymied by the progressive wing of the party, which refused to hold a vote on the legislation unless it was accompanied by the larger reconciliation package.

Congress is now looking to hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and approve framework for this reconciliation package this week. Biden last week, during a CNN town hall, said he thinks negotiators are close to a deal on his "Build Back Better" agenda.

CNN noted that the president's approval rating on the economy has remained in close proximity to his overall approval rating — they both currently sit in the low 40s.

A Fox News poll released last week found that 53 percent of registered voters are extremely concerned about inflation and higher prices, while no other issue listed topped 50 percent among respondents' concerns.

Comments / 148

Julie Marshall
7d ago

This poll is wrong! He has done nothing right for America. I will give him an approval rating of 5% so we can count the woke cancel culture .

Reply(16)
84
Randy Small
7d ago

So only 53% are concerned about inflation or higher prices? The other 47% must be on the welfare rolls or rich enough to not have to worry about higher food costs.

Reply(9)
59
Political Savant
7d ago

Bipartisan? Who writes this mess. I would bet the farm that you couldn't find 10 people out a 100 normal people who would approve of this disaster. He should resign and move to Cuba.

Reply(4)
51
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Economy#Infrastructure#Fivethirtyeight#Capitol Hill#Taliban#American#Democratic#Cnn#Fox News
The Hill

The Hill

