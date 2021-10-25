CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Environmental Novels We’re Reading This Fall

By The Revelator
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collective unconscious is telling us something…. These days more and more artists are turning their feelings about climate change, environmental justice and the extinction crisis into powerful creative works. It's easy to see why. These issues affect just about everybody — a new recent study found that about 85% of...

northernstar.info

Top 5 books to read this fall

As the leaves start to change colors and the nights turn cool and rainy, there’s nothing better than to curl up under the covers with a warm cup of hot chocolate and a good book. Here are the top 5 books you should read this fall:. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

For Your TBR List, 25 Books We've Loved Reading This Fall

There’s a literary harvest of major fall books this season, which means you won’t have a problem finding good reads to add to your TBR pile. We’ve got debut authors, literary superstars, made-for-TV writers, celebs and multiple Pulitzer Prize winners. So we’ve done some investigating, interviewing and lots of reading to gather the books we’ve loved so far this season, from contemporary fiction and mystery must-reads to gothic horror (tis the season) and memoirs by famous faces. Check out some of our favorite books of fall.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

The Best Horror Novels To Binge Read This Spooky Season

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The witching hour is, as always, approaching, which makes it the perfect time...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Read These 10 Spooky Romance Novels For The Thrills

Isn’t October the perfect month to read spooky books? The scares, the horror, the thrilling sensation of reading creepy things in the dark. But what if you love reading romance novels, too? You want kisses, love declarations, and steamy moments. In this list, you will find spooky romance novels that will give you both the scare and the swoons. Are you ready?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Vandermeer
Person
Elvira Navarro
PopSugar

Have a Book Hangover After Reading It Ends With Us? Cure It With These 3 Novels

Even though It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover came out in 2016, it's constantly making the rounds and topping bestseller and must-read lists, most recently on BookTok. In short, it gets a lot of hype, and understandably so. It's heartbreaking but uplifting, and delivers an emotional sucker punch with an incredibly powerful ending that stays with you long after you close the book. I read it in 2019 and still think about it to this day. (Confession: this is actually the one and only CoHo book I've read because I'm convinced nothing can top it.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Refinery29

R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This November

The minute the weather turns, it's safe to say our social calendar takes a nosedive. While we might have given our right arm to go outdoors in the days of lockdown, the dark days are making us want to stick firmly to the sofa. While that might sound a tad boring, if there is anything we’ve learned over the last 18 months, it's how to keep ourselves entertained indoors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jerseysbest.com

What Fran’s Reading: Two compelling novels about sibling loyalty

One of the exciting things about our increasingly smaller world is the surfacing of authors whose work is known, even award-winning, in their countries, yet new to American readers. Korean author Kwon Yeo-sun’s new novel, “Lemon” (Other Press, 160 pp., $20), is a case in point. Yeo-sun’s novels and short stories have won literary awards in her country, but this is her first novel to be published in English. But I suspect we’ll be encountering more of her writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sjpl.org

Cozy Reads for A Cool Fall Evening

My favorite season of the year has finally arrived! There's a wonderful chill in the evening air, and it's the perfect time to grab a pumpkin spice latte, sit down in a comfy chair, and read a cozy mystery. Cozy mysteries usually involve amateur sleuths in a small town setting. Often times, the main characters are a part of the local community, and can be lawyers, librarians, shopkeepers, bakers, etc. But...since it is October and the Halloween Holiday is just around the spooky corner...let's take a look at some cozy mysteries with characters that have that extra special kind of magic!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Graphic Novel#Endangered Species#Yosemite
Chicago Tribune

What We’re Reading: Ghost stories are all around us, would you recognize these if you saw them?

I’ve been reading ghost stories. Partly because it’s October, Halloween, Dia de Muertos, spooky time. Partly because, if you read enough and regularly, it’s hard to avoid bumping into a ghost story. Nearly everything, read in the proper light, is a ghost story. In fact, “the best ghost stories don’t have ghosts,” Roald Dahl wrote, in the introduction to his 1983 anthology of ghost stories. ...
CHICAGO, IL
yoursun.com

'The Pessimists' considered a fall must-read

DETROIT — Bethany Ball was a child on the playground of Royal Oak Township’s now-gone Grant Elementary School when she got an early sense of her family’s tradition of writing. “Somebody picked up a newspaper that was flying around ... and said, ‘Your dad is in here,’” she recalls. “It...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
