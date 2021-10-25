One person in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A wrong-way driver was left in critical condition after colliding head on with another vehicle.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Wurzbach Parkway and Wetmore Road. The preliminary reports showed that a driver was traveling east bound in the west bound lanes of Wurzbach.

