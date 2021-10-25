The U.S. Mission in Syria is a Failure. Don't Turn it Into a Catastrophe. | Opinion

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO