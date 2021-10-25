Hey Guys, What Are Your Plans For Today?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whether you want to wind down and take things easy, start on that new project, or have a busy day ahead of you, feel free to share here! Regardless, I hope you all have a good one today.

My plans for today were to do some light gardening and clean the house. Its been raining the whole day (same as the last two days) so i cleaned a bit but did not garden.
Wake up about 6 am, bus to school about 20 min, school for 7ish hours, bus home about 35 min, chill at home, homework, dinner, TV and crafts, bed
Go to final appointment with my Dietitian before my surgery next Tuesday.
Delivering food for peanuts. All day. Sleep 2-6 hours. Work 14 hours Friday. Still counting today and wondering why I do this job. DoorDash sucks. Uber Eats deliveries are better but not many where I live. I need a nap.
I am laying on the floor listening to music and browsing Pinterest and boredpanda while being sick.
I’ll be playing Domesticus the Mighty while my wife and MIL go out for the day.

How will you have the day?

Ask Me Anything about Life, Funny, Relationship, etc. Let's rock together.

