Celebrity wrestler grapples with Abu Dhabi attractions

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbu Dhabi tourism bosses have partnered with celebrity wrestler John Cena to promote the destination on social media. A video has been released showing him parachuting from his private jet...

travelweekly.co.uk

golfbusinessnews.com

Yas Links to host Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2022

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will move to Yas Island for the first time next year when Yas Links Abu Dhabi hosts the opening Rolex Series event of the European Tour’s 2022 season. The staging of the tournament at Yas Links from January 20-23 will herald a new chapter for...
GOLF
ftnnews.com

Yas Links Abu Dhabi to Host European Tour Event

Yas Links Abu Dhabi will host some of the biggest names from the European Tour at the 17th edition of the championship from 20-23 January 2022. Designed by Kyle Phillips and recently ranked 48th in Golf Digest's global Top 100 courses, Yas Links is owned by Aldar and managed by Troon. The course will herald a new chapter for the prestigious event as it moves to one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi from January 20-23, 2022.
GOLF
tourismnewslive.com

John Cena announces the “Time is Now” to visit Abu Dhabi

John Cena has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for its new tourism campaign, encouraging travelers to book a trip to the capital “stat.”. Following the teaser video launched last week, the full film released today sees Cena abandoning his travel plans after...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Abu Dhabi T10: Mohammed Azharuddin named Bangla Tigers' brand ambassador

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Azharuddin will link up with the squad ahead of the tournament and play a part in motivating the players. The...
MIDDLE EAST
globalconstructionreview.com

Besix team picked to build Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Six Construct, the Middle Eastern subsidiary of Belgian contractor Besix Group, and Trojan General Contracting, a subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding, have been chosen to build the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum. Designed by Pritzker prize winner Frank Gehry, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will occupy a site on Saadiyat Island cultural district,...
ARTS
businesstraveller.com

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch Moscow services

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will add its first Russian destination, Moscow, to its route network from December. The flight to the Russian city will operate four times weekly from December – on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday – ramping up to daily in February. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting from AED 219.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thelostogle.com

Bigger Than Bollywood: At the India Food and Art Festival 2021

The beautiful scent of otherworldly spices filled my working senses as I walked onto the grounds of the Myriad Gardens this past Sunday afternoon, but I fully expected it to. It was the India Food and Art Festival and, for at least a few hours, I would be blessed to be fully exposed to a culture that I truly love but rarely get a glimpse of, at least outside of expected restaurants.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
f1i.com

Williams hands Aitken FP1 outing in Abu Dhabi

Jack Aitken will be back behind the wheel of a Williams F1 car in Abu Dhabi in December when the Briton takes part in the final FP1 session of the 2021 season. Aitken, who enjoyed a one-off outing with Williams at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, has fully recovered from the collarbone and vertebrae injuries sustained in last summer's Spa 24 Hours.
MOTORSPORTS
Travel Weekly

Intrepid expands into hotels with launch of Drifter

Intrepid Travel has moved into the accommodation market through a joint venture with Drifter Hospitality Group. The venture is raising a fund of AUS$75 million (£41 million) to acquire and reposition hotels across Australia and New Zealand. The group’s first hotels will open in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in 2022,...
ECONOMY
olympics.com

3x3 Basketball | World Tour Masters | Abu Dhabi

Get ready for an exciting end of season in the run up to the Final in Jeddah. Don't miss world's best 3x3 teams and follow them performing their best tricks, shots and dunks to make it to the top of the table!
SPORTS
Variety

Dedicated K-pop Arena Starts Construction in Seoul

Construction is under way in Seoul on CJ LiveCity Arena, a venue which aims to be the first major arena dedicated to K-pop. Backed by CJ Live City, a subsidiary of Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, the venue is designed for mega-scale concerts with 20,000 indoor seats, and capacity for a further 40,000 outdoors. It is scheduled to open in 2024. The company held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday to mark the official debut of the construction phase. The facility is designed to enable the set up and deconstruction of even large-scale concerts within one day. That should enable it to host over...
MUSIC
Travel Weekly

Fly-and-flop beach breaks top Brits’ wish list

A fly-and-flop beach holiday is the favourite choice for Brits looking to book an overseas getaway next year, according to a survey by WTM London. Almost half (43%) of those planning to have an overseas holiday said a beach resort would be their top choice. The second most popular choice...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Brand refresh revealed by Attraction World Group

A brand refresh for Attraction World Group has been revealed “to reflect its current position and offering to the market”. A new logo is part of the group revamp covering the Attraction World, FloridaTix and AttractionTix brands which collectively claim to have enabled more than eight million customers to pre-book worldwide attractions.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to join the global NFT craze by launching an auction of his digital memorabilia on Monday. "If Amitabh Bachchan is talking about NFTs on social media and elsewhere, more people will get to know about it," he told AFP. Several other high-profile Indians, including fellow Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and cricketer Rishabh Pant, are also planning to hold NFT auctions. ng/grk/gle/leg
CELEBRITIES
golfmonthly.com

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Moves To Yas Island For Rolex Series Opener

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Moves To Yas Island For Rolex Series Opener. The European Tour schedule will have a brand new venue for 2022, with the Rolex Series opening event in Abu Dhabi moving to one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island. Currently hosting the season...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Abu Dhabi Hsbc Championship in Yas Island

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will move to Yas Island for the first time next year when Yas Links Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates hosts the European Tour’s opening Rolex Series event of 2022. Designed by Kyle Phillips and recently ranked 48th in Golf Digest's global Top 100 courses, Yas Links will herald a new chapter for the prestigious event as it moves to one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi from January 20-23, 2022.
GOLF
dallassun.com

