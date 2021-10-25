Celebrity wrestler grapples with Abu Dhabi attractions

Construction is under way in Seoul on CJ LiveCity Arena, a venue which aims to be the first major arena dedicated to K-pop. Backed by CJ Live City, a subsidiary of Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, the venue is designed for mega-scale concerts with 20,000 indoor seats, and capacity for a further 40,000 outdoors. It is scheduled to open in 2024. The company held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday to mark the official debut of the construction phase. The facility is designed to enable the set up and deconstruction of even large-scale concerts within one day. That should enable it to host over...

