United States men's national team star Gio Reyna is likely out for the November World Cup qualifiers due to his hamstring injury, a source told CBS Sports on Monday. The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund talent picked up the injury while playing for the U.S. during the September World Cup qualifiers. He was originally expected to return sometime this month, but as we reported last week, any potential comeback was set to be pushed until November.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO