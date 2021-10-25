CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

P&O Cruises appoints captain for new ship Arvia

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Robert Camby will lead the team responsible for onboard operations on P&O Cruises’ Arvia, which will enter service in December 2022. He will bring out Arvia from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to its home port of Southampton – from where the...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
cruiseindustrynews.com

Keel Laid for Emerald Cruises’ New Ship, Sakara

The keel-laying ceremony for the newest yacht in the Emerald Cruises fleet – the Emerald Sakara – was held at the Ha Long Shipyard in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Oct. 27. The Sakara is the sister yacht to the soon-to-launch Emerald Azzurra and the second ocean-going ship in the Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Newly Transformed Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

After months remaining on hold and being transformed in Spain, Carnival Radiance has finally arrived in the U.S. as part of the ship’s journey to her new homeport in Long Beach on the West Coast. Carnival Radiance Arrives in Miami, Florida. It has been a long wait to see the...
MIAMI, FL
cruisehive.com

MSC Cruise Ship to Begin Cruises from St. Maarten and Barbados

MSC Cruises will operate Caribbean itineraries out of St Maarten and Barbados starting in December 2021 with the MSC Seaview cruise ship. It comes as the cruise line adjusts its Winter program in the region due to port limitations. MSC Seaview Caribbean Winter Sailings. There’s been plenty of coverage on...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Travel Weekly

Celebrity Cruises to deploy seven ships in Europe in 2023

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its 2023 European deployment, featuring seven ships including incoming vessel Celebrity Beyond. The European programme includes more week-long sailings than before and 45 overnight stays in 11 cities. Itineraries range from four to 13 nights. In addition to Beyond, Edge-series Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge –...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WCVB

Go aboard new Ocean Explorer luxury cruise ship launched in Boston

BOSTON — The Ocean Explorer was christened Monday at Boston's Black Falcon Cruise Terminal. Vantage Travel, a Boston-based company specializing in luxurious world travel, says the relatively small cruise ship can accommodate up to 162 guests in 77 cabins. Amenities include gourmet food, three bars, two hot tubs, an infinity pool, a spa and concierge services.
BOSTON, MA
Travel Weekly

Silversea Cruises to launch first hybrid-powered ship

Royal Caribbean Group’s luxury brand, Silversea Cruises, will launch what is claimed to be the cruise industry’s first hybrid-powered ship in 2023. The new class of ships, known as Project Evolution, will use three sustainable power sources – a fuel cell system, battery technology and dual fuel engines using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main fuel.
INDUSTRY
cruisefever.net

Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise

Holland America Line’s newest cruise ship Rotterdam, set sail on her 14-day inaugural journey from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cruise line marked the event with fanfare and a ribbon cutting to welcome passengers aboard the transatlantic voyage. Rotterdam, which can accommodate 2,668 passengers, was delivered in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Cruises#Cruise Ships#Barbados#P O Cruises#Cruises Cadet#Queen Mary 2#British#Lng
cruiseindustrynews.com

New Virgin Cruise Ship Gets Her Colors

The Valiant Lady now has her colors, as the final touches are being putting on the hull of the second cruise ship for Virgin Voyages in Palermo, Sicily. Delivered earlier this year to start up Virgin Voyages, the 2,770-guest ship is expected to start sailing early 2022. The Valiant Lady...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Caught in Southie

Luxury Ship Christening Ceremony at Flynn Cruise Terminal

On Monday at 4pm, Massachusetts Port Authority CEO Lisa Wieland; Former Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn; Vantage representatives and Ocean Explorer Godmothers, Patricia Lewis, wife of Vantage Travel Founder & CEO, Henry R. Lewis; and Vice President of Worldwide Operations Deirdre Dirkman will be on hand to christen the Ocean Explorer.
BOSTON, MA
cruiseradio.net

Brazil Prepares to Welcome Cruise Ships Back in November

The South American country of Brazil is gearing up for the return of passenger cruising along its coast. Six ships are set to sail from Brazil from this November to April — two from Costa Cruises and four from MSC Cruises. Additionally, another vessel from MSC will be homeporting in Argentina and making port calls in Brazil.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Occupancies On the Rise

The new Carnival Mardi Gras is sailing at nearly 85 percent occupancy in the Caribbean, according to a social media post from John Heald, the company's brand ambassador. Heald said that for that this current sailing of the Mardi Gras, some 4,400 guests were aboard the 5,400-passenger ship on its roundtrip sailing from Port Canaveral following a christening ceremony last weekend.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
westseattleblog.com

SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The cruise ship that’s not cruising

In today’s bright sunlight, the cruise ship anchored off Manchester – Ovation of the Seas – was particularly eye-catching from west-facing West Seattle. As we’ve reported previously, after concluding the Alaska cruise season, it was supposed to head to the Southern Hemisphere for an Australia cruise season, but that was canceled due to COVID-related travel restrictions. So it’s been hanging around in Washington waters. Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw sent an update at week’s end:
SEATTLE, WA
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II was spottedat the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors' advice. The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK". The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems. Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.
CELEBRITIES
Travel Weekly

Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists

Thailand reopens to fully vaccinated foreign tourists today (Monday) following 18 months of Covid curbs. Fully jabbed travellers from more than 60 “low-risk” nations including the UK and Ireland are allowed to enter the country and avoid hotel quarantine. Tourist numbers are forecast to rise to as much as 15...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Manchester airport hails next week’s return of US flights

The return of flights between the north of England and the US in a week’s time will kick-start transatlantic trade and tourism hit hard by the pandemic. The claim came from Manchester airport as it prepares for the return of services to a number of US destinations after Washington confirmed it will be opening its borders to vaccinated UK travellers visitors again from November 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

Half of Brits plan two or more holidays in 2022

Half of Brits want to take two or more holidays in 2022 – and 70% plan to take at least one holiday next year. The findings come from research released by WTM London – which also shows that four in 10 consumers intend to spend more on holidays than they did back in 2019.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy