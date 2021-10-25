P&O Cruises appoints captain for new ship Arvia

Queen Elizabeth II was spottedat the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors' advice. The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK". The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems. Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO