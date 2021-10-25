American Airlines Flight From New York Makes Emergency Landing After Reports Of Smoke In Cabin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have travel plans involving flights on American Airlines, you’re going to want to check your flight’s status before heading to the airport. The airline is expected to continue into a 4th day of mass cancelations, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. The cancelations are causing major headaches, not just for travelers, but for the company itself. Just yesterday, the airline had to cancel around 700 flights. This comes on top of the over 1,000 flights that had to be called due to weather on Thursday and Friday. On Sunday, nearly 100,000 American Airlines passengers were impacted by the slowdown. The airline’s...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO