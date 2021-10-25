Evansville man accused of attacking two people with a knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police arrested a man after he attacked two people on the city’s west side Sunday afternoon.

Police say just after 5 p.m. Cordon Xavier Bennett, 30, of Evansville, attacked two people near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Florida Street.

The victims told police Bennett came up from behind them while they were walking and demanded to use their cell phone. Then Bennett hit one of the victims in the face with the butt of the knife and then cut their hand.

The victims said Bennett demanded to use a cellphone again before suddenly running away after the victims told him they were calling the police.

Authorities caught up to Bennett and he has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including battery with a deadly weapon.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

