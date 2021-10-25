Visit Abu Dhabi: The Time is Now by Image Nation

Yas Links Abu Dhabi will host some of the biggest names from the European Tour at the 17th edition of the championship from 20-23 January 2022. Designed by Kyle Phillips and recently ranked 48th in Golf Digest's global Top 100 courses, Yas Links is owned by Aldar and managed by Troon. The course will herald a new chapter for the prestigious event as it moves to one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi from January 20-23, 2022.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO