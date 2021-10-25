Visit Abu Dhabi: The Time is Now by Image Nation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has teamed up with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism for an epic ad encouraging people to visit the United Arab Emirates capital city. ‘Time is Now’...

TravelPulse

John Cena Teams With Abu Dhabi for New Tourism Campaign

Hollywood actor and former WWE champion John Cena has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on a new campaign encouraging people to book their vacation “stat.”. After releasing a teaser last week, DCT Abu Dhabi officials released the full video on Monday,...
WORLD
ftnnews.com

Yas Links Abu Dhabi to Host European Tour Event

Yas Links Abu Dhabi will host some of the biggest names from the European Tour at the 17th edition of the championship from 20-23 January 2022. Designed by Kyle Phillips and recently ranked 48th in Golf Digest's global Top 100 courses, Yas Links is owned by Aldar and managed by Troon. The course will herald a new chapter for the prestigious event as it moves to one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi from January 20-23, 2022.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Yas Links to host Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2022

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will move to Yas Island for the first time next year when Yas Links Abu Dhabi hosts the opening Rolex Series event of the European Tour’s 2022 season. The staging of the tournament at Yas Links from January 20-23 will herald a new chapter for...
GOLF
breakingtravelnews.com

WB Abu Dhabi to open next month

The WB Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island will open on November 11th. The property has been developed by Abu Dhabi-based investor Miral alongside Warner Bros. It will be operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection. Guests at hotel will be treated to a journey of discovery through film and...
MIDDLE EAST
John Cena
simpleflying.com

Wizz Air To Launch Moscow Flights From Abu Dhabi In December

Since commencing operations in January 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has had a busy year. Now flying its Airbus A321neo aircraft to destinations in Africa, Asia, and Europe, the carrier is preparing to launch its first Russian route. As of December, the subsidiary of the Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier will serve Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

MoS Muraleedharan visits construction site of BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS) V Muraleedharan on Wednesday visited the construction site of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi. The minister said that the temple will be the first Traditional Stone Hindu Mandir in the Middle East...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi appoints Sarah Taylor as assistant coach

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI): In a historic moment for cricket, former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor has been named Team Abu Dhabi assistant coach for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition. Widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of the game, Taylor became the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Drum

Creative Works: top 10 ads of the week from Burberry to Burger King

At The Drum, we believe great work deserves recognition and that talented creatives should get their share of reverence for the hard work they put in. So each week we highlight our 10 favorite ads from our Creative Works section. Welcome, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!. In...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

From Abu Dhabi To The World: The History Of Etihad Airways

Despite being less than two decades old, Etihad Airways has grown to become one of the Middle East’s top airlines. Based in the UAE, the carrier now flies over 100 aircraft to cities all over the world, offering useful connections through its Abu Dhabi hub. Etihad came into existence in...
LIFESTYLE
The Jewish Press

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Invites PM Bennett to Visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, and the Ambassador of Bahrain to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma. At the start of the meeting, UAE Ambassador Al Khaja presented...
MIDDLE EAST
95.5 FM WIFC

Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses Syria with Assad – WAM

(Reuters) – Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler, discussed developments in Syria and the Middle East with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. Washington’s main regional allies have stepped up economic and diplomatic ties with...
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Abu Dhabi T10: Mohammed Azharuddin named Bangla Tigers' brand ambassador

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Bangla Tigers on Monday named former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as the brand ambassador for the franchise for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Azharuddin will link up with the squad ahead of the tournament and play a part in motivating the players. The...
MIDDLE EAST
