Visit Abu Dhabi: The Time is Now by Image Nation

In late August, the Gulfstream G700 took the equivalent of a royal tour when it flew from its Savannah, Georgia, headquarters straight to the Doha hangar of its launch customer, Qatar Executive. The flagship plane then traveled to Paris to give European clients a preview of the finished product. The G700 set speed records on all three legs, carrying a full payload and with 10 people on board, clocking in at Mach .90 (just over 690 mph) on the return to Savannah.
“These were our longest flights to date and the first outside the US,” says Scott Evans, Gulfstream’s director...
Comments / 0