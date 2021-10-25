The Ultimate Betrayal?

I used to view music as a simple device, mere background noise as I went about my day. However, I’ve discovered that music is much more powerful then I’d previously given it credit for, as it helps shift my mood and relieve stress.Now, as soon as my favorite songs start playing, my mood changes; the stress and anxiety that has been weighing on my shoulders all day dissipates into a state of serenity and peace of mind. The solace that I’ve found in music has been life-changing in helping me manage pressure and increase productivity. I hope that by sharing how I use music to relieve stress, other students can experience this consolation too.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO