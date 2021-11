It has been some 48 years since I experienced the worst day of my time being a member of FDNY. That was the day when I participated in the first and, hopefully, last strike against the citizens of my city. I have posted a New York Times article from the 30th anniversary of that walkout, so that some of my brothers who say they are prepared to defy the vaccine mandate by not complying and thereby be absent from their places of duty, may reconsider their decision.

