Our city streets are the gateway to Kirkwood, our community, our neighborhoods and our homes. As many of us see every day, a drive through Kirkwood’s neighborhoods provides evidence of the deteriorating condition of our streets. The fact that this is a growing problem is supported by the increased concern of our residents about the condition of our streets and sidewalks. A survey conducted this spring found residents are happy with most city services, but only 20% are satisfied with the condition of our streets, while just 30% are satisfied with the condition of the sidewalks.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO