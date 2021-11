SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great Halloween weekend and got the chance to enjoy some amazing fall weather across the ArkLaTex. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking another strong cold front on the way for the middle of the work week. Behind this front we are expecting even colder weather on tap for the region with highs that will likely be stuck in the 50s as we would close out the week. An early preview of your weekend forecast is showing generally sunny skies and temperatures that would be rebounding back into the upper 60s by Sunday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO