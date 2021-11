The artist formally known as "Kanye West" is making a fashion statement straight out of an uncanny valley of terror. Fresh off of a new name change, Ye has been turning heads on his recent trip to Europe with a series of, quite frankly, disturbing latex masks. The rapper was in Venice over the weekend to perform (or rather more accurately, mumble through) a medley of his greatest hits including "Runaway," "Flashing Lights," "Come to Life," "Believe What I Say" and more at Tiffany exec Alexandre Arnault's wedding, opting to embrace the city's tradition of masked theater with a protruding black mask.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO