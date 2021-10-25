Acadiana Music Spotlight- Megan Brown Constantin

Megan Brown Constantin joining KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig on this weeks edition of the Acadiana Music Spotlight.

Megan is an Acadia Parish native, Cajun musician, and radio host at KRVS . Constantin’s show, Encore . can be heard each and every Sunday afternoon on KRVS.

Music from the Archives of Cajun and Creole Folklore housed at the University of Louisiana of Lafayette’s Center for Louisiana Studies.

Megan samples collections like the 1934 Lomax recordings, 1950s recordings by Harry Oster, 1960s recordings by Ralph Rinzler and more recent recordings from Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

Don’t forget Acadiana! The Acadiana Local Music Spotlight airs each and every Monday morning on Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.