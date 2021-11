On the ballot on Nov. 2, Proposition 1, you will be asked to vote to approve a Transportation Development District funded by a one cent sales tax. During the 16 years I was in city government it was extremely frustrating to see how Kirkwood streets and sidewalks needed repair and rebuilding, but the money was not there. The funds for the street budget come from a 1/2 cent Capital Improvement Fund, which is responsible for streets but also all the other capital needs of the city. It is always a struggle to squeeze out more money for streets. The city does not have the funds now and will never have them unless you approve Proposition 1.

1 DAY AGO