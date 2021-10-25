CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

When Galaxies Collide: UConn Astrophysicist Investigating Supermassive Black Hole Mergers

uconn.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the universe, galaxies are merging. This process creates supermassive black holes a billion times the mass of our sun – or at least scientists suspect it does. Scientists have not yet been able to prove the existence of these supermassive black hole mergers, or binaries. Chiara Mingarelli, assistant professor of...

today.uconn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Jaw-Dropping Direct Image Shows a Baby Exoplanet Over 400 Light-Years Away

Just over 400 light-years away, a baby exoplanet is making its way into the Universe. This, in itself, is not so unusual. We've detected thousands of exoplanets – planets outside the Solar System. Presumably they all had to be newborn at some point too. What makes this exoplanet special is that astronomers obtained a direct image of it – an almost vanishingly rare feat. It's named 2M0437b, and it's one of the youngest exoplanets for which we have ever obtained a direct image. This could give us a new window into the planet formation process, which in turn could help us understand how the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s New $10 Billion Webb Space Telescope Will Reveal the Supermassive Black Hole at the Heart of the Milky Way

Webb will tackle the challenge of the supermassive black hole’s puzzling flares, which have proved both intriguing and frustrating for astronomers. In its first year of operations, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will join forces with a global collaborative effort to create an image of the area directly surrounding the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) is famous for its first image of the “shadow” of the black hole at the core of galaxy M87, and it has now turned its efforts to the more complex environment of Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. While M87’s core presented a steady target, Sagittarius A* exhibits mysterious flickering flares on an hourly basis, which make the imaging process much more difficult. Webb will assist with its own infrared images of the black hole region, providing data about when flares are present that will be a valuable reference to the EHT team.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
iowapublicradio.org

Scientists tracked a mysterious signal in space. Its source was closer to Australia

A mysterious signal that appeared to be emanating from the closest star to our own sun put scientists on a nearly yearlong hunt to track down its origin. The result? The signal was not from an alien world circling Proxima Centauri but instead something much more mundane — possibly a radio, a telephone or even a computer located somewhere in Australia, according to two studies published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Scientists believe they've spotted the first planet outside the Milky Way

NASA says a group of scientists may have discovered signs of a new planet beyond the Milky Way. The potential discovery could be the first-ever planet found in another galaxy. The potential planet, which is unnamed and roughly the size of Saturn, was spotted in the spiral galaxy Messier 51, or what's known as the Whirlpool Galaxy, about 28 million lightyears away from the Earth, according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Moment mysterious object slams into Jupiter AGAIN: Japanese astronomers capture bright light flashing on the gas giant a month after a previous impact was observed

Japanese astronomers captured footage of a potential impact on Jupiter, just a little more than a month since a similar incident was observed. A team, led by Ko Arimatsu of Kyoto University, released footage of a mysterious bright light appearing on the gas giant for about four seconds on October 15.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Set a Record by Measuring Time Distortion Across a Single Millimeter

Venture close enough to a black hole and you'll quickly learn how the force of gravity warps the very fabric of reality. Here on Earth, gravity's time-bending effect is nowhere near as strong. It is, however, still measurable. What's more, physicists have set a new record in describing our planet's influence on the Universe's 'fabric' – they have done so on a millimeter scale. It's a milestone well worth paying close attention to. Zooming in so close to the gentle curve of reality's foundations could help us resolve one of the most pressing problems in all of physics. Researchers at JILA, a joint...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Supermassive Black Hole#Galaxy#Galaxies Collide#Ligo
Cornell University

Hans Bethe Lecture to illuminate black hole paradox

Black holes are paradoxically both the simplest and most complex objects in the universe, as shown by the still-mysterious set of laws Stephen Hawking discovered a half-century ago. Resolving this paradox is a central goal of modern physics. In the fall 2021 Hans Bethe Lecture, physicist Andrew Strominger will describe...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Simulating chaotic interactions of three black holes

Dutch student Arend Moerman (Leiden University, the Netherlands) has defended his thesis research on the simulation of chaotic interactions of three black holes. The simulations, which he carried out together with researchers from Leiden and Oxford, show that lighter black holes tend to slingshot each other out into space, while heavier ones tend to merge. The research will be published in the leading journal Physical Review D.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Gravitational self-lensing of massive black hole binaries

A "massive" black hole (MBH) is one whose mass is more than about one hundred thousand solar-masses. MBHs reside at the centers of most galaxies, and when they actively accrete gas and dust onto their surrounding hot disk environments they radiate across the electromagnetic spectrum and are classified as active galactic nuclei.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Black hole thermodynamics: A history from Penrose to Hawking

In 1969, English physicist Roger Penrose discovered a property which would later allow for a long-awaited link between thermodynamics, and the far stranger mechanics of black holes. Through new analysis published in EPJ H, Carla Rodrigues Almeida, based at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, sheds new light on Penrose's motivations and methods, and explores their historical influence on the groundbreaking discovery of Hawking radiation.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

How doomed matter reveals the inner secrets of black holes

Black holes are regions of austere darkness, gobbling up everything — even light — that strays too close. But the environment immediately surrounding a black hole is not so dark. Astronomers often spot copious amounts of light streaming from there, emerging from a thin disk of matter called an accretion disk.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover galaxy 56,000 light-years across that has a black hole at its center and is SHOOTING out high-energy jets of light

Astronomers have discovered that the active galactic nucleus J1420+1205 located in deep space is not a blazar, but actually a small radio galaxy. Active galactic nuclei (AGN) are the region at the center of a galaxy that is more luminous than usual and radio galaxies send out enormous amounts of radio waves from the core.
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

Astronomy in Pictures: Black Holes, Baby Stars, and Magnetic "Tunnels"

Astronomers witness the unfurling of a black hole-powered mushroom cloud, a baby super-Jupiter, and a magnetic “tunnel” around the solar system. Supermassive Black Hole–Powered "Mushroom" Clouds. Astronomers have discovered a mushroom cloud in space. It's ballooning from the supermassive black hole at the heart of the central galaxy in a...
ASTRONOMY
National Science Foundation (press release)

Researchers observe energy exchange of black hole consuming a star

Energy output likely insufficient to generate a neutrino. Researchers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, examined the source of a neutrino near a black hole that had swallowed a star. Data from the research indicated that while the energy output was impressive, it was insufficient for a neutrino event. The results are published in The Astrophysical Journal.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy