2021 high school state soccer brackets released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico High School State Soccer Tournament is set to begin this week. Boys and girls state brackets were released on Sunday afternoon by the New Mexico Activities Association.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: Repeat speeder arrested after going 140 mph down Montgomery
- Albuquerque: Police search for tips in Albuquerque shooting following Walmart altercation
- Weather: Very windy Tuesday with cooler temperatures and chance for showers
- New Mexico: Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
- Español: KRQE En Español: Lunes 25 de Octubre 2021
This year’s championship will start Tuesday, October 26, and will run through Friday, November 5. The finals will be played at UNM’s Soccer Complex.
To see a full look at those brackets, visit nmact.org .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0