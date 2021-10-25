CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: A Wet Monday

By Trent Aric
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
FORECAST :
We are waking up to a wet and gloomy start in Southwest Florida as showers and storms move through the area. This afternoon with the cloud cover we will see highs in the mid 80 and a WSW breeze 10-15mph. Overnight our skies will begin to clear and we dry out with lows staying warm in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday a good mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. We stay dry Wednesday as we wait for the next cold front that is forecast to arrive on Thursday. That front will bring us storms on Thursday and then breezy conditions Friday before cooler more fall like air arrives Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days over the weekend will be in the upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible development. It is a non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to form off the east
coast of the United States during the next day or so. The frontal low will move generally north-northeastward through the middle of the week, and the system will likely bring rain and wind impacts to
portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. By the end of the week, the low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the northeast U.S.
coast.
Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 40 percent.

