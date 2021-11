Authorities in Ocean County say a woman from Toms River has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to the death of a man last year. 57-year-old Mary Carbone of Toms River has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence, for the death of Frank Stochel in Manchester Township on February 24, 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO