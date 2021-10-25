CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Tells: Our 1991 William S. Burroughs Feature

Spin
“Do you remember the alien abductions of Betty and Barney Hill?” William S. Burroughs asked me as we sat in the living room of his small suburban ranch house in Lawrence, Kansas. Burroughs was sitting at the table by the wall, legs crossed, hunched over in his chair. His...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ginsberg
Person
William S. Burroughs
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
John D. Rockefeller
Person
Henry Miller
Person
Jack Kerouac
