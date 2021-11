The ACGC football team wins in the second round of the playoffs Friday night 34-13 over South Central Calhoun. ACGC jumped out to a 2o-0 halftime lead and then battled in the second half to advance to the quarterfinals. Gavin Cornelison led the way with a 4rushing touchdowns. The senior carried the ball 36 times for 181 yards rushing. Charlie Crawford added 75 yards rushing and 1 touchdown The defense was also led by Blake Newby. ACGC improves to 9-1 and their opponent next week will be Van Meter.

VAN METER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO