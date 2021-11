WCV football finished their regular season with a rough loss. They lost to the Interstate 35 Roadrunners, 28-7. The Wildcats took an early lead in the first quarter 7-0. But after that, the Roadrunners were able to tie it and eventually take the lead 14-7 heading into halftime. Interstate 35 would tack on two more touchdowns to give them the win. This would give WCV their fifth loss of the season dropping them to 3-5 on the year.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO