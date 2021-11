AC/GC Volleyball Playoff Action Today

The ACGC football wins in the first round of the playoffs Friday night 40-22 over South Hamilton. ACGC jumped out to a 21-14 halftime lead and then battled in the second half to come away with their first ever playoff win. Gavin Cornelison led the way with a 5 rushing touchdowns. The senior carried the ball 37 times for 297 yards rushing. Defensive end Seth Reno had a solid game recovering two fumbles. The defense was also led by Gavin Cornelison ACGC improves to 8-1 and their opponent next week will be announced later . You can listen to the game on KKRF 2.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO