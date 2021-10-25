CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville mayor reveals city’s plan for this weekend’s Florida-Georgia game

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeIWa_0cbkbJiu00

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be sharing some details about this weekend’s upcoming Florida-Georgia game at a news conference on Monday morning.

The annual game has been hosted in Jacksonville since 1933, and this year it’ll be held on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be a part of the news conference, as well as an event management ASM Global.

City leaders said this year’s crowd will drop from more than 82,000 to about 76,000.

Action News Jax will bring live updates on CBS47 at Noon.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax Investigates: Street racers ignoring laws and safety in Jacksonville

The engines rev, the tires squeal and the crowd cheers. It sounds like a scene from the Daytona Speedway, but it’s the middle of the night on Jacksonville streets. Action News Jax found dozens of videos of dangerous driving recorded by underground car clubs and posted online. We captured the aftermath with the help of Action News Jax Skyvision drone -- tire marks scrawled across parking lots.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Sports betting launches in Florida amid legal battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hard Rock Sportsbook launched Monday across Florida after state lawmakers approved the deal with the Seminole Tribe in May. The mobile platform is now live in the middle of a legal battle. A judge will hear two cases in federal court Friday against the U.S. Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Confederate statue plan fails in two Jacksonville city council committees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville’s plan to remove a statue from a public park has hit a snag. Two city committees rejected the city’s $1.3 million plan to remove the “Tribute to the Women of the Confederacy” statue from Springfield Park. The plan was brought before the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday morning, then it was sent to the Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee on Monday afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
71K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy