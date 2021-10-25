Jacksonville mayor reveals city’s plan for this weekend’s Florida-Georgia game

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be sharing some details about this weekend’s upcoming Florida-Georgia game at a news conference on Monday morning.

The annual game has been hosted in Jacksonville since 1933, and this year it’ll be held on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be a part of the news conference, as well as an event management ASM Global.

City leaders said this year’s crowd will drop from more than 82,000 to about 76,000.

