CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to make two stops during her visit to the Lowcountry

By Randi Moultrie
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vLOz_0cbkat5v00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, has made her way to the Lowcountry to visit Joint Base Charleston and MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.

Biden will visit the Hollings Cancer Center as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She is very involved in breast cancer awareness as some of her friends experienced it in the early 90s.

After losing a friend to the disease, she began educating people on breast cancer.

Hollings Cancer Center officials say they plan to show the First Lady the work they do, including a program based in Black churches called Train the Trainer.

“What happens is our team goes out there and it’s a pretty extensive training. It’s a ton of things that people need to do to try and know when to get screened and lifestyle and other changes that are important,” said Dr. Raymond Dubois, MUSC College of Medicine.

Dubois also says as part of her visit, they plan to have the First Lady meet some of the staff and students at the center, including students from their HBCU program that attend MUSC.

The White House announced that the First Lady will also stop at Joint Base Charleston to host a joining forces event with military families.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Coroner named President of Coroner’s Association

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal will now lead the International Associaton of Coroners & Medical Examiners (IACME) after being sworn in as president of the organization. The IACME is a professional organization that specializes in educating coroners, medical examiners, and forensic specialists. Coroner O’Neal, who previously served on the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What to expect on Tuesday’s Lowcountry election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As polls open all across the Lowcountry for more than 50 races including some major mayor and council races, Charleston County Officials says every citizen has a role to play in this year’s elections. “A lot of people are not realizing that heading into Election Day that they have a candidate […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Joint Base Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
705
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy