Hey Guys, Can You Share Some Problems That We Can Fix？

Litter. Take your trash home or find a bin to throw it in.
I'm in therapy and really struggling with an existential crisis. My therapist tells me that only I can change my outlook on life and I guess he is right. The problem is that as much as I try, I can't shake off the feelings of futility and pointlessness of it all. All my previous coping mechanisms are failing and I don't know how I can climb out of the abyss. I have no dreams or ambitions and I am simply just existing. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
QUEERPHOBIA. Yeah it’s 2021 so it shouldn’t be here.
Ban lobbying everywhere.
End all animal abuse. So much animal abuse in the world.
How to treat others with consideration and respect. It starts with good parenting and a supportive school system that values kindness, and will not tolerate bullying or taunting. If we as a society stood up against rude, entitled, and inappropriate treatment of others, I am confident we can put an end to it. If not we will stone them to death....
Empathy. Try to see things from other peoples' point of views.
Everyone always thinks I'm dating someone, at school and at home, when really I'm not. I don't know how to get them to stop but I really want to seeing how annoying it's getting now that my crush is involved in the assumptions.
Pollution, poverty, racism
