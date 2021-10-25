2 children killed and 8 people injured after a car failed to maintain control at Kerrville drag race (Kerrville, TX) Nationwide Report

Two children, including an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy lost their lives and eight others were injured Saturday after a crash at an organized drag-racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

The preliminary reports showed that two of the injured victims, including a 4-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby girl were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

2 children killed and 8 people injured after a car failed to maintain control at Kerrville drag race

October 25, 2021