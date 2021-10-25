CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

2 children killed and 8 people injured after a car failed to maintain control at Kerrville drag race (Kerrville, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRW2n_0cbkZyT500
2 children killed and 8 people injured after a car failed to maintain control at Kerrville drag race (Kerrville, TX)Nationwide Report

Two children, including an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy lost their lives and eight others were injured Saturday after a crash at an organized drag-racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

The preliminary reports showed that two of the injured victims, including a 4-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby girl were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

2 children killed and 8 people injured after a car failed to maintain control at Kerrville drag race

October 25, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
Accidents
Kerrville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash near Wooster High School (Reno, NV)

On Saturday night, a 67-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision near Wooster High School. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at around 9:54 p.m. on Plumb Lane, just east of Harvard Way. On arrival, responding officers found the motorcyclist on the ground and unconscious. Medics performed life-saving measures and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 2 led to injuries (Gold Bar, WA)

On Saturday, injuries were reported after a head-on crash on U.S. 2. According to the reports, a car hit the right barrier on a bridge near 178th Street NE, then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the semi. Another vehicle was also damaged as a result of the wreck. One of the vehicles got engulfed into flames on the bridge, just west of Zeke’s Drive In.
ACCIDENTS
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, another injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)

1 person dead, another injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Saturday afternoon, one person was killed and another suffered injuries after they got struck by a vehicle in Clinton Township while officers arrested 29-year-old driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Desmond Swenson-Leaks dead after a crash south of Highway 12 Wallula Junction (Wallula, WA)

On Saturday morning, 19-year-old Desmond Swenson-Leaks, from Walla Walla, was killed when he drove his vehicle into the path of a semi-truck about 20 miles south of Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 3:40 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that Desmond Swenson-Leaks was traveling southwest in his Ford Focus on Highway 730, roughly 5 miles south of the Wallula Junction and one mile north of the Oregon state line when he went over the center line. His vehicle crashed into a semi hauling two trailers. He died of his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.
WALLULA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy