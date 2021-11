The online 3D visualizer for the 2023 Corvette Z06 has officially gone live, allowing prospective buyers to configure their own version of the new mid-engine supercar. Just like the 3D visualizer for the C8 Corvette Stingray, this new version for the Corvette Z06 allows the user to select their exterior and interior colors, as well as their preferred options and features. The online tool then applies their selections to a 3D model of the mid-engine sports car, allowing them to see how their dream Corvette Z06 would look.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO