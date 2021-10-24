Body of Missing 26-year-old Texas Man Located in Grand Teton

This is just one of those stories that is so heartbreaking in every way, shape and form. Over the past several weeks, there have been an influx in moose encounters all over Colorado due to rutting season (which is basically their mating season) where moose can become more aggressive than usual. It's important to always remember that moose are NOT afraid of people or dogs and that was a painful reminder to the owners of a dog named Arlo who was trampled to death on a hiking trail on Saturday.

