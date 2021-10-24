CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Body of Missing 26-year-old Texas Man Located in Grand Teton

By Associated Press
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Moose Stomps Dog To Death In Front Of Owners On Hiking Trail

This is just one of those stories that is so heartbreaking in every way, shape and form. Over the past several weeks, there have been an influx in moose encounters all over Colorado due to rutting season (which is basically their mating season) where moose can become more aggressive than usual. It's important to always remember that moose are NOT afraid of people or dogs and that was a painful reminder to the owners of a dog named Arlo who was trampled to death on a hiking trail on Saturday.
ANIMALS
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Identify Body Discovered Near Hiland, Cause of Death Ruled as ‘Homicide’

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has identified the individual whose body was found in Natrona County near Hiland, Wyoming on September 15, 2021. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the individual was identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, a 36-year-old resident of Wyoming. Additionally, the Natrona County Coroner has...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Moran, WY
City
Moose, WY
Moose, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Moran, TX
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Crime & Safety
Wake Up Wyoming

Near Miss: Video Shows a Moose Slip and Fall in Front of Car

I can only imagine how much adrenaline this driver had flowing through their veins as a huge moose slipped and fell in front of them as a new video shows. My family had a close encounter with a moose when we were driving at night in Colorado many years ago. It was raining and visibility wasn't good. One of these big fellas suddenly appeared in the middle of the road and we barely missed him. In this case, the driver deserves big time kudos for paying attention enough that they came to a complete stop which likely saved them and the poor moose.
ANIMALS
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Massive Bison Herd Stampede Across Bridge in Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming's wildlife is pretty much the only reason for traffic jams in and around our beautiful state, but when they happen, how drivers react makes all the difference. A recent video was posted to YouTube channel, ViralHog, showing a massive bison stampede in the Lamar Valley section on the Wyoming side of Yellowstone National Park. The stampede occurred on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. The awesome footage was captioned:
ACCIDENTS
Wake Up Wyoming

4 Year Old Wyoming Grizzly 962 Killed Due To Human Interaction

There are a few 'famous' Grizzly Bears in Wyoming that get lots of attention from the public and one of them is Grizzly 399. The bear is one that has had many cubs and one of her traits is that she can be found hanging around the roadside. The problem with that is that her cubs can easily become comfortable around the roads and with human interaction.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Teton National Park#Law Enforcement#Ap#The National Park Service#The Park Service
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy