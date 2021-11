Thomas Rhett‘s family is counting down the minutes until Hallowen on Sunday (October 31st), but in the meantime they're preparing for Christmas. Thomas tells us: “We go really hard on holidays. If you were to come to our house today, you would see Halloween decorations inside and you would see a ton of Christmas lights already put up outside. So, we kind of like get ready for multiple holidays at the same time. You know, we’ve been watchin’ Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, and carvin’ pumpkins and baking pumpkin seeds, and already got all the girls costumes ready to go. And so, we definitely love Halloween.”

