The New York Jets are coming off their bye week to face a reeling New England Patriots team that has incredibly lost all four home games they have played this season. For a team that has spent the last two decades being nearly invincible at home, this is a stunning development. Clearly these are not the same Patriots the NFL has come to fear and loathe. These Patriots are not very good. They are vulnerable. But are they ripe for the picking at home against the Jets? The odds say no.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO