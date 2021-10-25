Fierce Whiskers Distillery brings visitors into whiskey aging process

If you're not done with Halloween frights — there's an escape room in Des Moines that may fill your adrenaline needs.State of play: The Slaughterhouse is known for its haunted attraction, but during the off-season, it transforms into one of the scariest and challenging escape rooms in the U.S., said owner Ian Miller.So ... how scary is it? There are warnings that your clothes may be stained, you may have to crawl in tight spaces and you'll be touched by live actors.The intrigue: Only four of 70 groups have finished the escape room so far, Miller said. But if you do finish it, you get a physical key for the second phase that's expected to open this year.What's ahead: The Slaughterhouse Level 1: Purgatory begins Nov. 5, at 500 Locust Street. Get tickets here.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO