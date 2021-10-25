CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

UPDATE: TEEN FOUND IN WEST VIRGINIA

By John Lynch
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gVIN_0cbkUAfU00

UPDATE: 10/25 6:49 PM- Lillian Wallace has been located and is SAFE

West Virginia Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Oak Hill Police Department is looking for Lillian Mabel Wallace from the Oak Hill, WV area.

Police say Lillian was lasts been leaving her house at 2:28 am on October 24.

Police also say Lillian was seen on video surveillance shortly after she left her house at a Dollar General in the Oak Hill area with a vehicle pulling up near the Dollar General around 2:33 am and leaving around 2:48 a.m. Police say she may have gotten into the vehicle.

The Oak Hill Police Department says Lillian has a cleft lip and palate and has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Lillian has blonde hair with hazel eyes and is 5’3, 125 pounds. It is unknown what she was last wearing but police say she did pack some items before she left.

If you have any information on Lillian’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0596.

Comments / 20

Jerry Lightner
7d ago

I say she meet her boyfriend and thay took off Maybe there was some things going on at home dad and mom .

Reply
5
IndependentNow Rep.
7d ago

Hope she's ok But sounds me like That was a meet her boyfriend At the dollar store deal Somebody contact The boyfriend

Reply
3
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police report sewing needle found in trick-or-treat candy

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Fostoria, Ohio say they are investigating candy that was tampered with and handed out during trick-or-treating. Citywide trick-or-treat in Fostoria was held Saturday, October 30. Police say a sewing needle was found in two pieces of candy, which was confirmed through an X-ray. “Although we only are aware of […]
OHIO STATE
