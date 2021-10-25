CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Yola debuts new video

By Nate Rau
Axios
 7 days ago

Yola, one of Nashville's buzziest artists, unveiled a new music video today as part of her month-long partnership with the Opry NextStage project by the Grand Ole Opry. Out today and debuted by Axios, the stripped-down acoustic performance of her single...

American Songwriter

Miranda Lambert Takes Country Radio by Storm with New Single “If I Was a Cowboy”

On Friday, Oct. 15, country star Miranda Lambert unveiled her latest single: “If I Was A Cowboy,” a dreamy, back-roads track celebrating the image of America’s most-treasured cultural avatar, the cowboy. Now, just five days later, the single is taking the airwaves by storm—as of Tuesday (Oct. 19), it’s currently the most-added song on country radio nationwide.
94.3 Jack FM

Sweet releases new version of 2002 song “Everything,” debuts companion music video

Sweet has just released a new single, an updated version of their song “Everything,” which originally appeared on the veteran U.K. glam-rock band’s 2002 studio album, Sweetlife. Sweet’s current U.K. incarnation is led by the band’s sole surviving original member, guitarist Andy Scott, who says he was inspired to record...
The Boot

Johnny Gates Re-lives Bittersweet Memories in New ‘Loretta Lynn’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Johnny Gates re-lives bittersweet memories in his new music video, for his song "Loretta Lynn." The clip is premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to watch. As Gates sings about the remnants of a failed relationship that lurk throughout his apartment, those moments create the "Loretta Lynn" music video's story. Gates plays the song's narrator opposite Lauren Luiz, a good friend, fellow artist and frequent co-writer; it's her voice that listeners hear in the background on the song, too.
Williamson Source

Exclusive Premiere: Hemp & Denim Video “One Step Over the Line”

Husband and wife Americana Folk-Rock duo Hemp & Denim are making a “Run for the Grammys” with their brand new single “One Step Over The Line.”. Hemp & Denim is comprised of Hemp Meadows and Denim Skye, a retired husband, and wife who have reinvented themselves, following their dream of sharing their music with the world. Reminiscent of the 60s and 70s California pop and British rock with a splash of Americana,
nashvillelifestyles.com

Jackson + Sellers Debut New Album

Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and the only true response is to “get weird.”. That was just the case for the new duo of Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers, and their first album as Jackson + Sellers is the result. You may recognize those names, since both women had (and still have) thriving solo careers as roots-rocking singer-songwriters. Tending to keep things close to the creative chest, each is normally fiercely independent, too. But when the pandemic hit and put their plans on hold, they decided to branch out, infusing Breaking Point (out Oct. 22) with a double dose of jagged-edge, femme-fatale power. And mostly, it was just for the hell of it.
tejanonation.net

Mar García debuts new single and video ‘Quiero Volver’

LOS ANGELES — The incomparable style of musical art that Mar García is bringing to the Latin music industry, is positioning her on the brink of fame. Her latest single “Quiero Volver” (I Want to Come Back), written by Ericka Vidrio and produced by Studio Chiapas released today (Oct. 19) through Trevino Music Group/Ingrooves.
theaureview.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Good Sport “Big Push” (2021)

Good Sport is the solo project for Pittsburgh producer and songwriter Ryan Hizer. We are thrilled today to be premiering the video of “Big Push”, which was on his debut album, Boring Magic. This is a track with a strong hypnotic beat, bursting with catchy hooks and layered vocals. There are many elements in this track craftily integrated, creating a song that is fun pop, totally danceable and an absolute ear-worm. Listening to “Big Push”, I’m getting some David Byrne vibes, which can only be a good thing.
American Songwriter

Elvie Shane Leans into Love on New LP, ‘Backslider”; Shares Exclusive Video for “Love, Cold Beer, Cheap Smoke”

Like many, Caneyville, Kentucky-born Elvie Shane grew up singing in church. But now, unlike many, Shane is singing around the world in front of thousands. The way Shane tells the story is that he was born on a Sunday and by the following week, his mother had him wrapped in a hymnal in a tiny church in his small hometown. But even before then, Shane was likely first introduced to music from the ‘90s country radio station in the car ride home from the hospital after he’d first arrived on earth.
mxdwn.com

Allegaeon Announce New Album Damnum For February 2022 Release, Debut Dark New Video For “Into Embers”

Death Metal band Allegaeon announced their new album Damnum will be released on February 25, 2022. This comes after the band teased videos of them in the studio earlier this year in August. They also debuted the first single for the new album, a song called “Into Embers“. For this upcoming album, Allegaeon has stated that they wish to push their sound even further and sound even more extreme, and they clearly accomplish this on “Into Embers”. With a demonically deep and groaning voice that is barely intelligible for most of the song, lyrics about death and other darker themes are belted out with extreme efficiency. The lyrics are singer’s Riley McShane hopes to help sort out his feelings of anger, grief and loneliness, and through the healing powers of art hopefully encourage others to do the same. There is a slight break with a normal sounding singing voice, but it is soon followed up by screaming and the return of the demonic voice, suggesting a possible struggle between the good and the evil. Hard electric guitars cover the songs instrumental, and there is an extended guitar solo right after this screaming fit.
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: OneDaySky Shares New Single and Video for “Within My Hands”

Melodic metal band OneDaySky have released the video for new single “Within My Hands,” the bands first new music since 2019’s well received Georgia. Hailing from South Africa, has a penchant for catchy, but heafy songs with amazing vocal hooks. “Within My Hands” is meant to uplift fans during these dark times. Watch the video now!
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
