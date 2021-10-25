Exclusive: Yola debuts new video

Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and the only true response is to “get weird.”. That was just the case for the new duo of Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers, and their first album as Jackson + Sellers is the result. You may recognize those names, since both women had (and still have) thriving solo careers as roots-rocking singer-songwriters. Tending to keep things close to the creative chest, each is normally fiercely independent, too. But when the pandemic hit and put their plans on hold, they decided to branch out, infusing Breaking Point (out Oct. 22) with a double dose of jagged-edge, femme-fatale power. And mostly, it was just for the hell of it.
