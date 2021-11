In a tale of two low-lying teams in the current edition of the NFL, the New York Giants dished out an impeccable showdown against the Carolina Panthers to wring out a 25-3 victory on Monday. Going by the antiquity of the rivalry between these two teams, the Panthers had one added victory over the Giants but when they took the gridiron on Monday, they were outrun, outmuscled and outclassed by a vintage New York Giants.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO