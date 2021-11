Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 24 of his 39 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. For the first time this season, Heinicke did not provide any rushing yards. His 182 passing yards were also his fewest since he took over at quarterback for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. With Fitzpatrick possibly returning as early as next week, Heinicke could be headed back to the bench.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO