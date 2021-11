Jared Goff had hoped a move to Detroit would revitalize his career, but it seems to be having the opposite effect. The Lions quarterback faced public criticism from head coach Dan Campbell following Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell made clear that it was hard to judge Goff because of the lack of talent within the offense. However, Campbell added that Goff needs to “step up” and made clear that the quarterback was not blameless in the Lions' struggles.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO