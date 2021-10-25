CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia launches national infrastructure fund with BlackRock

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czkYp_0cbkTDLs00

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, advised by the world's largest fund manager BlackRock, has launched a national infrastructure fund to support up to 200 billion riyals ($53 billion) in projects over the next decade, state news agency SPA said on Monday.

The National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) will invest in areas such as water, transportation, energy and health, contributing to Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy and make it less reliant on oil revenue.

The fund is one of the development funds of the National Development Fund (NDF), a body created in 2017 with the aim of supervising and linking together several economic development funds previously spread between various ministries and agencies.

NDF hired BlackRock to advise it on the establishment of the fund, "to implement international best practices in the management and governance of specialized financial institutions and funds", SPA said, citing Stephen Paul Groff, NDF's governor.

"The fund also aims to contribute to the development of the financial sector by finding alternative solutions to finance infrastructure projects and encourage the private sector to invest in these projects", SPA said.

The Public Investment Fund and NDF are at the centre of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to diversify the Saudi economy and create jobs, with NDF tasked to mobilise private sector financing to support economic development.

BlackRock opened an office in Saudi Arabia in 2019 to capitalize on the government's reform agenda.

The infrastructure fund will use structured financing products, including debt, equity and guarantees, "to de-risk infrastructure investment opportunities for local and global investors", said Abdullah Abobakr, NIF project director.

"NIF will thus play a key role in broadening infrastructure investment opportunities and in deepening infrastructure capital markets in the kingdom", he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Upon arrival at Dubai s international airport, travelers can pick up a free guide to the city's top attractions and events. Curiously, the cover of this month's “Time Out-DXB” beckons visitors to Saudi Arabia. Emblazoned with an image of the kingdom's ancient Diriyah fort near the Saudi capital, it reads: "Welcome to Arabia. A Journey You've Never Imagined".The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city of concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making; a city where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf Arab...
MIDDLE EAST
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#State News Agency Spa#Nif#Ndf
irei.com

New York Life Investments and CBRE Investment Management launch global infrastructure megatrends fund

​​New York Life Investments and CBRE Investment Management have launched a third fund as part of a strategic partnership, the MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund. The MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund is a nondiversified, closed-end vehicle that invests primarily in income-producing equity securities issued by infrastructure companies. New...
ECONOMY
techeblog.com

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Introduces “THE RIG,” an Offshore Oil Platform Turned Theme Park

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) introduces “THE RIG,” which is basically an offshore oil platform turned theme park. Not only will it have a functional roller coaster, but also three hotels, complete with water slides, diving areas and bungee jumping from some of the tallest areas on the rig. It’s located in the gulf and spans an area of over 150,000 square meters. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
MIDDLE EAST
Business Insider

Edaa and Euroclear to launch new post trade link in Saudi Arabia

The link, which is expected to be launched in March 2022, will provide an additional channel for international investors to access the sukuk and bond market within the Saudi Exchange, the largest in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area among the largest stock exchanges globally and one of the top three largest emerging market exchanges with a market capitalization of more than US$2.5 trillion.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Sets 2060 Net-Zero Deadline

Saudi Arabia plans to become a net-zero economy by 2060, the Kingdom's Crown Prince said this weekend, adding that it had revised up its emission-cuts target for 2030, too. Mohammed bin Salman was speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative ahead of COP26, as quoted by Reuters, and he also pointed out that hydrocarbons will remain important even during the energy transition to ensure the stability of the oil market.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
Saudi Arabia
Time

Saudi Arabia to Start Investment Fund for Carbon Capture

Saudi Arabia said Middle Eastern economies will be boosted by efforts to cut planet-warming gases and announced a fund to invest in carbon-capture technology. “Climate change is an economic opportunity for individuals and the private sector,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in Riyadh on Monday at a forum attended by several heads of state. Reducing emissions will “create jobs and strengthen innovation in the region.”
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Science Curriculum Assessor - Dammam, Saudi Arabia

M2r Education are working with this highly prestigious aviation college based in Saudi Arabia. They need a Science Curriculum Assessor to join immediately on a full time basis. Drawing upon over 75 years of pilot training expertise, their pilot training programs provide focused training to aspiring pilots across Saudi Arabia...
EDUCATION
abc17news.com

Saudi Arabia to launch enormous oil themed ‘extreme park’

Saudi Arabia may be trying to reduce its dependency on oil, but that hasn’t stopped the Arabic kingdom from using its petroleum industry as inspiration for a brand new tourist attraction. The Middle Eastern country has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter “extreme park”...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany will give 700 million euros ($811.65 million) towards helping South Africa phase out the use of coal, the German delegation at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow said on Tuesday. The aim is to mobilize a total of 8.5 billion dollars together with the...
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Tuesday to notch a record close, boosted by gains among financial and consumer stocks. * The CSE All-Share index ended 1.38% higher at 10,271.71 points, having earlier hit a record high of 10,321.93. * Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC...
STOCKS
WWLP

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The world's biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel. But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a Sunday statement from China's top economic planning body. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU pledges 1 bln euros to protect world's forests

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Union committed on Tuesday to spend 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from its budget over the next five years to protect forests, including 250 million euros for countries in the Congo Basin in Central Africa. “We need to better listen to the indigenous...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy