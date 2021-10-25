CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cop26 Glasgow news: $100bn climate crisis fund for poor nations will be three years late

By Tom Batchelor,Chiara Giordano and Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhyFp_0cbkT81U00

Boris Johnson has admitted it is “touch and go” whether Cop26 will be a success and that he is “very worried”.

The prime minister, answering questions from schoolchildren in Downing Street, said: “We need as many people as possible to go to net zero so that they are not producing too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the century.

“Now, I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need. It’s touch and go.”

His comments echoed those of Cop26 president Alok Sharma who earlier warned securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really tough”.

He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions would be harder “on lots of levels” than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.

World leaders will begin gathering on Sunday in Glasgow for Cop26.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Climate change: Xi Jinping warns Boris Johnson China’s cuts to carbon emissions will be ‘gradual’

China’s president Xi Jinping has warned Boris Johnson in a phone call ahead of next week’s climate change summit that cuts to greenhouse gases produced by the world’s biggest carbon emitter will be only “gradual”.Speaking just two days before the start of the United Nations Cop26 summit hosted by Mr Johnson in Glasgow, Mr Xi said that China’s commitment to climate action was “unwavering” but that bringing down carbon emissions would require “extensive and profound economic and social changes” which would have to be undertaken in a “gradual and orderly” way.Commitments announced on Thursday by Beijing to reach peak...
WORLD
Reuters

Obama to attend Glasgow climate summit, meet with youth activists

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Glasgow, Scotland in November to attend the COP26 climate summit where he will meet with youth activists and address the threat of climate change, his spokesperson said on Friday. "He will lay out the important progress made...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The fight against climate change goes beyond reducing CO2 emissions

While global climate efforts have tended to focus on the fight against carbon dioxide, many other threats that attract less attention are just as dangerous to our planet. Negotiations over these more granular issues take place away from the limelight. But the policies and agreements that emerge are some of the most vital steps in the fight against climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Glasgow bin workers to strike during Cop26 climate summit

Bin workers in Glasgow have confirmed that they will strike during the Cop26 climate conference, amid growing anxieties that the city’s summit arrangements are falling into chaos with threats of industrial action across services and transport. Glasgow city council urged the workers to reconsider causing disruption during a “busy and...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

UK shortchanging poor countries by £1.9bn a year ‘owed’ for climate crisis, study finds

The UK must stump up £1.9bn a year more to pay its “fair share” in helping poor countries meet the climate emergency and lags behind 6 other leading nations, a new analysis says.Boris Johnson has made “climate finance” – to ensure “guilty” industrialised nations aid developing ones in adapting to the devastating effects of historic carbon emissions – a key issue for the Cop26 summit.But the study, by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), finds the UK – far from being a world leader – is falling far short of the contribution it should make to a $100bn global fund.Based...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Uk#Cop26 Glasgow
TIME

Economic Growth and Carbon Emissions Used to Go Together. In Some Countries, That's Changing

When negotiators from almost 200 countries gather in Glasgow from Oct. 31 for the most important U.N. climate summit since 2015, the priority will be agreeing on how fast each country should cut its carbon emissions in order for the world to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change. The latest U.N. analysis, published Oct. 26 , found that current pledges would lead to a disastrous 2.6°C average global increase in temperatures over the preindustrial era by 2100—well above the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting warming to 1.5°C. And that’s if they even meet those targets, which looks unlikely.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

What the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow could achieve

There is no big ‘Paris Agreement’ style deal to secure in Glasgow, but the conference needs to deliver on a number of fronts. The Cop26 summit in Glasgow is being billed as the biggest UN climate conference since countries secured the Paris Agreement at talks in the French capital in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: What are world leaders trying to agree upon?

Cop26, the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, offers world leaders an opportunity to gather in Glasgow to collaborate on tackling the global climate crisis. Heads of state from around the globe will gather to reflect on their existing targets for reducing emissions and discuss more ambitious...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow - news: Greenpeace chief warns of climate summit ‘greenwashing’ amid fears over foreign aid cuts

The head of Greenpeace has warned against efforts by countries and corporations at the upcoming Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow to “greenwash” their pollution of the planet. “This Glasgow meeting really is a vital moment where governments need to be courageous,” said Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International. “There’ll be a big greenwashing effort in Glasgow that needs to be called out and recognised. If you look at what they’re doing to try and hold back the world from moving forward, it’s stunning,” she said. “It’s immoral, it’s unacceptable.”Elsewhere, a group of climate change advisers known collectively as Friends...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Indian PM Modi to attend Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow

News comes after leaked documents show efforts by countries including India putting pressure on UN science body to change report. India’s leader Narendra Modi will attend the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, it has emerged. Mr Modi will join other world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Prime...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow dates: When is the UN climate conference taking place?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

COP26: 4 ways rich nations can keep promises to curb emissions and fund climate adaptation

The time has come for Canada and other rich nations to pony-up and pay for the devastation they have caused countries in the Global South. That means, for a start, providing far greater climate adaptation financing to low-income countries and plugging the holes that siphon their limited fiscal resources to tax havens. Two Canadians have prominent roles at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. United Nations Ambassador Bob Rae, is co-chair of the COP26 finance panel, and Mark Carney is the UN special envoy for COP26, responsible for getting financial institutions to join the new Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 road closures: How climate change summit will affect travel in Glasgow

More than 25,000 delegates are set to descend on Glasgow in less than two weeks when the Cop26 climate summit which was delayed by Covid-19 finally begins.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil.The conference will run for 12 days, from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.A huge logistical undertaking, Cop26 will see 140 heads of state including Boris Johnson, US president Joe Biden, French...
TRAFFIC
AFP

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters.   France is incensed that Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs, have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters post-Brexit.
INDUSTRY
NRDC

Will COP26 Move Us Closer to Solving the Climate Crisis?

Global leaders will meet in November to outline the plans of countries, cities, and industries to mitigate and adapt to climate change. The 26th edition of this annual meeting, officially known as the “Conference of the Parties” or COP, will take place in an atmosphere of justified global alarm. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently warned that changes triggered by runaway carbon emissions—including global sea level rise, increasing wildfires, and extreme heat—are already “irreversible for centuries to millennia.” Failure to act immediately will accelerate those dangers, which is why every fraction of degree is crucial when it comes to limiting global temperature rise and why reducing emissions from every major source matters.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy