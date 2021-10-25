Woman struck and killed after she stepped out of her car to help sick passenger (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

A Houston woman lost her life on the Katy Freeway after she stopped to check on her sick friend who was sitting in the backseat.

At around 3 am, police actively responded to the inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Kirkwood and N. Dairy Ashford on reports of a pedestrian crash.

