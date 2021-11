The September jobs report was expected to show an increase of hiring as coronavirus cases across the U.S. went down and federal unemployment benefits ended. Instead the report showed a second month straight of disappointing jobs growth among the labor market, with less than 200,000 jobs added. Not only are Americans not taking jobs, many are leaving them in what’s being called “The Great Resignation.” With the demand for workers across the nation at a historic high why aren’t people getting back to work or instead leaving their current jobs? Charles Payne, host of “Making Money with Charles Payne” on FOX Business, Charles Payne weighs in.

JOBS ・ 14 DAYS AGO