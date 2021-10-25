CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadlock in Minnesota Legislature delays frontline worker "hero pay"

By Torey Van Oot
Axios
 7 days ago
We've reached the last week in October and Minnesota lawmakers remain locked in a stalemate over what was supposed to be a September special session on pandemic worker bonuses and other issues. State of play: After months of public hearings and behind-the-scenes talks, there's still no agreement on how...

Related
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Democrat Members of Frontline Worker Group Vote Down Motion Advancing Worker Pay Proposal To Legislature

Today the Minnesota Legislature’s Frontline Worker Pay working group convened to discuss recommendations for the disbursement of $250 million in direct financial support to frontline workers, as assigned by the Legislature. After considerable debate, the Democrat members of the worker group voted down a motion to advance two proposals to the Legislature for consideration.
POLITICS
krrw.com

After 12th meeting, working group still deadlocked over front-line worker COVID bonuses, one month past deadline

After a 12th meeting today (Wed), over a month past the target deadline, Democrats and Republicans still can’t agree on *which* front-line workers in Minnesota will receive COVID bonuses. Republican Senator Karin Housley from Stillwater suggested the working group send *both* proposals forward and let the legislature decide, because front-line workers are waiting:
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Ryan Winkler
Person
Tim Walz
southernminn.com

State panel deadlocks over how to give away $250 million in hero pay

A monthslong effort to craft a $250 million bonus pay plan for Minnesota’s front-line pandemic workers concluded Wednesday without a deal, greatly reducing the chance any checks will go out this year. The nine-member working group — six state lawmakers and three agency commissioners — had met since July to...
STILLWATER, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

State working group fails to strike a deal on frontline worker pay

Minnesota legislators are at an impasse over how to divvy up $250 million in aid to workers on the front lines of the pandemic, failing to agree on a single plan on Wednesday after months of gridlock. A legislative working group voted to send two different plans to the full...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Deadlock in Wisconsin legislature, election maps heading to court

MADISON, Wisconsin -- The public had a chance to weigh in Thursday on new political maps proposed for Wisconsin's legislative and congressional boundaries. Many of those who testified charged Republican leaders are pursuing party interests over fair representation. One of the common themes "fair map" advocates expressed is the new maps look very similar to the maps Republicans pushed through during the 2011 redistricting process.
WISCONSIN STATE
svvoice.com

Frontline Workers – Letter to the Editor

In Santa Clara as in other counties across the country, workers performing the most dangerous jobs are often among the least paid. The so-called “frontline workers” at places like fast food restaurants and other such establishments receive very little compensation in return for putting their lives on the line against COVID-19 and drawing the ire of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who at times can be downright dangerous. I believe the time has come for employers not simply to recognize these brave souls for their sacrifices, but also to reward them in terms of pay increases, bonuses, or both. Santa Clara County should lead the way in showing the nation how to reward those who put their lives on the line so that the rest of us could enjoy a relatively “normal life”. It is simply the right thing to do.
SANTA CLARA, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Will Let Employers Make Workers Pay for Tests

The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 shot to pay for required weekly tests and masks, two sources familiar with the matter said. The emergency rule, which will apply to companies with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Iowa Governor Signs Bill Guaranteeing Unemployment Benefits to Fired Anti-Vaxxers

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who ended pandemic supplemental unemployment assistance nearly three months ahead of the federal deadline, just signed a bill that guarantees unemployment benefits for anti-vaxxers fired for not following employer vaccine mandates. Not only that, the bill signed Friday allows employees to claim an exemption if they believe getting the vaccine would be “injurious to the health and well-being of an individual residing with [them],” an apparent suggestion that vaccinated individuals can cause harm to others. The idea that those who have been vaccinated can “shed” the virus and infect others has no scientific basis, but has spread...
IOWA STATE
WBKO

Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after Governor Beshear announced a plan to adopt a bonus for essential workers, it’s hit a roadblock as state Republican leaders have decided not to join a working group to establish who would qualify for the extra cash. “We openly said, ‘let’s form a...
FRANKFORT, KY
CBS Miami

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Sets Date For Special Session On Vaccine Mandates

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set the date for a special legislative session for November 15 to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. DeSantis and the Biden administration have a near-constant back and forth about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeSantis saying the president is overstepping his authority by trying to force large businesses and government contractors to require vaccinations. “The Biden administration has undertaken, or threatened to undertake, extraordinary efforts to coerce injections of the COVID-19 vaccine into Americans who otherwise would be unwilling to receive the vaccine for reasons of health, pregnancy,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota organization works to connect workers with disabilities to jobs

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota is joining a long list of states taking steps to ensure people with disabilities are paid a fair wage. With a recent boost in state funding, one local organization is working to match job seekers that have disabilities with real jobs. At work, Tim...
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Association of Counties to push for inclusion of health officers in state law protecting public officials

A Maryland organization that advocates for county-level needs in the state legislature will push to include local health officers in a law that protects public officials from intimidation. Michael Sanderson, who directs the Maryland Association of Counties, told members of the Baltimore City Council on Monday that the current laws should be broadened to combat the barrage of intimidation ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WNCT

NC governor vetoes another bill reining in emergency powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday vetoed the latest Republican bill seeking to rein in his powers, this time legislation that would have required other elected leaders to sign off on long-term emergency declarations like those for COVID-19. The governor vetoed a measure that is somewhat similar to a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
